Ukraine and Albania signed agreement on long-term cooperation and support. PHOTO

On Tuesday, 21 January, in Davos, Ukraine and Albania signed an agreement on long-term cooperation and support between our countries.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Censor.NET reports.

"Albania has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and will continue to support it throughout the ten-year term of the agreement. Albania will also make its contribution to the coalition of fighter jets," the Head of State said.

What the agreement provides for

"Albania will seek all possible ways and offer further security and defense support to Ukraine in all areas, focusing on Ukraine's most urgent needs, contributing to the enhancement of interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners. Albania supports the Concept of the Future Armed Forces of Ukraine and will continue to participate in international efforts to support the modernization of the Ukrainian Defense Forces at both bilateral and multilateral levels, as well as in cooperation with partners (for example, within the European Union, NATO and the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine) to ensure their greater interoperability with NATO," the document published on the website of the President's Office reads.

It is noted that Albania's policy is to assist Ukraine both bilaterally and through cooperation with Allies and partners in maintaining its qualitative defense and military advantage in the face of rapid, unpredictable and complex regional political and security transformations.

Albania will also contribute to the fighter jet coalition by providing training for Ukrainian pilots and technicians in English.

In addition, Albania will cooperate with Ukraine to identify potential sources of funding to support Ukrainian defence and industrial projects.

Separate chapters deal with economic partnership, security cooperation, holding Russia accountable, compensation for damages, sanctions against Russia, and cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine.

In addition, Albania has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO and the Peace Formula.

