DTEK repair crew comes under fire in Donetsk region, no casualties reported
A DTEK repair crew came under attack by a Russian FPV drone near the front line in the Donetsk region.
The company’s press service reported the incident on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
As a result of the drone explosion, the energy workers’ service vehicle was damaged. The workers themselves were not injured.
"Despite daily danger, our energy workers continue doing everything possible to bring light even under combat conditions," DTEK stated.
