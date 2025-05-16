ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10550 visitors online
News Shelling of Kharkiv region Shelling of Kupiansk
430 0

Ruscists hit Kupiansk with FPV drone: woman died, 4 people were injured

Shelling of Kupiansk on May 16, 2025. A woman died

Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region in the morning, leaving one dead and four wounded.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

The attack took place around 8:00 a.m..

"A 55-year-old woman was killed. Four more men - 58, 49, 40, and 53 years old - were injured, three of them were hospitalized. All the victims are employees of the local utility company.

Preliminary, the occupiers struck with an FPV drone," the statement said.

The company car of the landscaping company was also damaged.

Read more: Russian army has increased pressure in Lyptsi area, fighting is still ongoing - OTG "Kharkiv"

Author: 

shoot out (14449) Kharkivska region (908) Kup’yanskyy district (258) Kup’yansk (461)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 