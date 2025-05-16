Ruscists hit Kupiansk with FPV drone: woman died, 4 people were injured
Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region in the morning, leaving one dead and four wounded.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.
The attack took place around 8:00 a.m..
"A 55-year-old woman was killed. Four more men - 58, 49, 40, and 53 years old - were injured, three of them were hospitalized. All the victims are employees of the local utility company.
Preliminary, the occupiers struck with an FPV drone," the statement said.
The company car of the landscaping company was also damaged.
