Enemy is conducting reconnaissance and preparatory measures for further assaults in Huliaipole direction - Southern Defense Forces

In the southern direction, the enemy continues to actively use artillery and carry out heavy airstrikes on positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements near the line of contact.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Hostilities

In total, in the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostiantynopil, Bohatyr, Novosilka, Pryvilne and Zelenyi Pole.

In the Huliaypillia sector, the enemy is conducting massive air strikes on several localities, as well as reconnaissance and preparatory activities for further intensification of assault operations.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovia sector, the enemy is regrouping, conducting logistical, evacuation, and reconnaissance activities to continue its attempts to seize the Dnipro island zone.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, 317 hostile attacks were recorded using almost 1,350 rounds of ammunition.

Over the past day, the occupants carried out more than six hundred attacks with kamikaze drones of various modifications and made almost 275 drops from UAVs, using almost 400 rounds of ammunition.

The frontline settlements of the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered from FPV strikes.

The enemy continues to fire from various types of artillery and multiple rocket launchers at the frontline territories and settlements of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Over the past day, more than four dozen such attacks were recorded in 21 localities.

Several people were injured as a result of enemy drone terror and artillery shelling in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Enemy losses in the South

Ukrainian defense forces continue to hit the enemy's locations, firing positions, and rear.

Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to:

77 occupants;

2 artillery systems;

6 units of automotive equipment;

6 UAVs;

5 motorcycles;

1 ATV;

3 boats;

1 UAV antenna;

7 communication antennas.

40 shelters were destroyed.

