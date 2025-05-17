Vatican confirms Zelenskyy’s participation in inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the inaugural mass of newly elected Pope Leo XIV. The ceremony will take place in the Vatican on Sunday, May 18.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to representatives of the Holy See, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Ukraine will be represented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more: New Pope is Robert Francis Prevost from U.S. (updated)

The United States will be represented by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will represent the European Union.

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou are also expected to attend the Vatican. Italy will be represented by President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni.

Russia is expected to send Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Sky News reports.