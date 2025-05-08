New Pope is Robert Francis Prevost from U.S. (updated)

In the evening of May 8, Catholic Church cardinals elected a new Pope on their third attempt. The newly elected pontiff is American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Sky News.

White smoke began to rise from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling that a new Pope had been chosen on the second day of the conclave.

The crowd rejoiced, and St. Peter’s Square erupted in applause.

Read more: Conclave to elect new Pope begins at Vatican - Reuters

Update

American-Peruvian Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected the new Pope. He has taken the name Leo XIV. According to CNN, he is the first American pontiff in history.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Discussed issue of returning our people home from Russian captivity with Pope. PHOTO

Earlier, it was reported that on Wednesday, May 7, the cardinals of the Catholic Church began the conclave in the Sistine Chapel to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

As a reminder, Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 after several weeks of treatment for pneumonia.