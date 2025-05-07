Conclave to elect new Pope begins at Vatican - Reuters

On Wednesday, May 7, the cardinals of the Catholic Church began a conclave in the Sistine Chapel to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

After the solemn mass in St. Peter's Basilica, the cardinals entered the Sistine Chapel, where a secret conclave will be held behind closed doors.

As noted, this year's conclave is attended by a record 133 cardinals from 70 countries. During the voting, as in previous centuries, there will be a strict ban on external communication - the Vatican has even taken high-tech measures to ensure confidentiality, including signal jamming.

Traditionally, only one vote is held on the first day, and then up to four per day. Black smoke over the chapel will indicate a no vote, while white smoke and bells will indicate the election of a new pope.

Among the possible candidates for the pontificate are Cardinals Pietro Parolin (Italy), Luis Antonio Tagle (Philippines), Peter Erdo (Hungary), Robert Prevost (USA), Jean-Marc Avellin (France), and Pierbattista Pizzaballa (Italy). There is no clear favorite at the moment.

The publication notes that about 80% of the cardinals participating in the conclave were appointed by Pope Francis. This creates the prerequisites for the newly elected Pontiff to continue his policy of reform and openness, despite the resistance of the conservative part of the church.

To recap, the previous Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 after several weeks of treatment for pneumonia.

