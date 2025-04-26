Russia must demonstrate will to peace in tangible way - Meloni after meeting with Zelenskyy

On Saturday, April 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met in Rome.

This is stated in the message of the Italian government, theEP reports, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that during the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed their support for the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve a just and lasting peace that will ensure a future of security, sovereignty and freedom for Ukraine.

On behalf of the Italian government, Meloni expressed condolences to the victims of the recent Russian attacks, reiterating its strong condemnation of such actions and emphasizing the urgent need for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as well as the need for a concrete commitment by Moscow to start a peace process.

"The Prime Minister welcomed Ukraine's full readiness for an immediate ceasefire. It is now expected that Russia will also demonstrate its will to peace in a meaningful way," the Italian government said in a statement.

In addition, according to ANSA, Meloni expressed satisfaction with the meeting between US and Ukrainian Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Peter's Basilica before Pope Francis' funeral.

"To see Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking about peace at the funeral of the 'Pope of Peace' is of great importance. It is a historic day," the politician said.

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy and Trump had a meeting and agreed to hold further talks after saying goodbye to the Pope. Later, Zelenskyy said that he had a good meeting with Trump, which could be historic. He also hopes for a result regarding the things that were said at the meeting.

In addition, today, on April 26, 2025, after the farewell ceremony with Pope Francis, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron.