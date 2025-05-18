ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8527 visitors online
News Peace negotiations
1 004 5

Italy should play role in peaceful resolution of war in Ukraine - Merz

Friedrich Merz

Italy needs to be more involved in European efforts to find ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Censor.NET reports with reference to DW.

"We agreed that Italy should play a role here (in the peaceful settlement - Ed.)," Merz said, calling Rome an "irreplaceable strategic partner."

The German chancellor announced that he would hold similar talks with other European leaders in the near future.

Read also: Italy will transfer 400 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine - il Giornale

"We must not allow ourselves to be divided in the European Union. There are no first or second class members here," Merz added.

Author: 

Italy (262) negotiations (1102) Friedrich Merz (129)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 