Italy should play role in peaceful resolution of war in Ukraine - Merz
Italy needs to be more involved in European efforts to find ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Censor.NET reports with reference to DW.
"We agreed that Italy should play a role here (in the peaceful settlement - Ed.)," Merz said, calling Rome an "irreplaceable strategic partner."
The German chancellor announced that he would hold similar talks with other European leaders in the near future.
"We must not allow ourselves to be divided in the European Union. There are no first or second class members here," Merz added.
