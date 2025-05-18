Crimea, like all of Ukraine, must be free - Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions

The Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repression and the anniversary of the deportation of Crimean Tatars reminds us why any cruel empire deserves to fall

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today is a day that reminds us why any cruel empire deserves to fall. 81 years ago, the Soviet authorities began the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people. An entire people was expelled from their homeland and thrown into a journey that became a death sentence for thousands and thousands of people, for many families. At least a third of the Crimean Tatar people were lost to disease, hunger, exhaustion, and abuse," the statement reads.

According to the President, this is a tragedy that became possible due to the criminal totalitarian system and the impunity of the leaders in Moscow. A tragedy that should never have happened again. But there was another Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014, and now thousands of families are unfortunately separated again. We have to fight for freedom and our own home again.

"We honor the memory of all the victims of the deportation, this genocide of the Crimean Tatar people. We remember how important it is that the people were able to return home. We are working to protect our independent state, all our people, and all our land. Crimea, like the rest of Ukraine, must be free. Empires always fall," Zelenskyy emphasized.