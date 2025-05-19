ENG
News Biden has fallen ill with cancer
Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer - CNN

Joe Biden

Former US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer with bone metastases.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reports.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement said.

Although it is a more aggressive form of the disease, cancer is hormone-sensitive, which makes it possible to treat it effectively.

It is noted that Biden and his family are considering treatment options with doctors.

