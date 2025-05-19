Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer - CNN
Former US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer with bone metastases.
According to Censor.NET, CNN reports.
"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement said.
Although it is a more aggressive form of the disease, cancer is hormone-sensitive, which makes it possible to treat it effectively.
It is noted that Biden and his family are considering treatment options with doctors.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password