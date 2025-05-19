Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 974,770 people (+1040 per day), 10,833 tanks, 28,009 artillery systems, 22,562 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 974,770 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.05.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 974770 (+1040) people / persons,
tanks - 10833 (+1) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 22562 (+5) units,
artillery systems - 28009 (+29) units,
MLRS - 1387 (+0) units,
air defence systems - 1167 (+0) units
aircraft - 372 (+0) units,
helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 36503 (+118),
cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 48988 (+88) units,
special equipment - 3892 (+0).
