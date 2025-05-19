Military officer sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing night vision devices worth 4.5 million hryvnias, - SBI. PHOTO

The Lebedynskyi District Court of Sumy Region sentenced a serviceman who misappropriated equipment worth over UAH 4.5 million intended for an assault company to 10 years in prison.

According to Censor.NET, the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation reports.

As an officer responsible for logistics, had access to military equipment stored in warehouses. At the end of 2024, the officer received night vision devices and binoculars to equip an assault company, but instead of handing them over to the military, he decided to sell the property.

Thanks to prompt actions, the stolen equipment worth over UAH 4 million was recovered.

The court found the man guilty under Part 4 of Art. 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation of military property under martial law) and satisfied the civil claim for damages.

The public prosecution was supported by the Sumy Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.

