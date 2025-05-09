Vice-rector of military academy who forced his subordinates to build house for him was detained, - SBI. PHOTOS

SBI officers detained the vice-rector of the National Military Academy, who forced his subordinates to build a private house on his own land plot, based on materials from the State Border Guard Service's Department of Internal Security.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

What did the investigation find?

Since the beginning of 2024, the official has systematically engaged the academy's employees in construction work on his site instead of properly performing their duties and military service. At least five such individuals have been identified so far. Information on the possible use of cadets' labour is also being checked.

See more: Losses amounting to over UAH 56 million: former heads of Dnipropetrovsk tax authorities detained for helping companies avoid paying VAT. PHOTOS

















"On 6 May 2025, SBI officers conducted searches at the suspect's place of residence and at the premises of the educational institution. A large amount of property with the inventory numbers of the academy was found on the construction site - in particular, beds, air conditioners, heaters, souvenirs, as well as building materials (tiles, laminate) purchased at the expense of the state budget," the statement said.

The exact amount of damage caused to the state is being established.

See more: Director of company that supplied AFU with low-quality clothing worth UAH 140 million to be tried – SBI. PHOTOS

Detention of the vice-rector

The official was detained and served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 426-1, Part 4 of Art. 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of power by a military official and misappropriation of military property, as well as taking possession of it through abuse of office, committed under martial law.

He has been remanded in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 450,000 and suspended from office.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.