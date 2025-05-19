Finland will supply Ukraine with ammunition at expense of funds received from frozen Russian assets

Finland has become one of the countries that will implement EU measures to supply defence materials to Ukraine at the expense of proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the government's press service.

Thus, Finland has signed an agreement with the European Commission to supply ammunition to Ukraine. They will be purchased from Finnish suppliers at the expense of funds received from frozen Russian assets channelled through the European Peace Fund. The deal is worth €90 million.

"We were able to negotiate additional funding for Finland's support for Ukraine. The funds come from frozen Russian assets. The products are purchased from Finnish industry to boost employment at home and sent to Ukraine to help its defence. I am very pleased with the outcome,"

explained Defence Minister Antti Hakkänen.

Finnish Defence Minister emphasises that Finland will continue to support Ukraine.

"This new package alongside our national EUR 660 million support programme will forge closer links between the Finnish industry and Finland's support for Ukraine. This is a great example of the Finnish defence industry's abilities, and it shows that our investments into ammunition production capacity are paying off," he added.

No further information will be provided as to the exact content, method or schedule of delivery.

