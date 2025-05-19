In morning, enemy attacked Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with "Molniya" drone

On 19 May, at around 11:07, the enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a "Molniya" UAV.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Preliminary, there were no casualties or damage.

The enemy continues to terrorise the civilian population of Kharkiv. So do not ignore the alarms," the statement reads.

