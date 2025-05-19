In evening, occupiers attacked residential areas of Kherson, one person was killed and three others were injured

Russian invaders attacked residential areas of Kherson around 22.30 on 18 May.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson CMA.

"A 75-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of a direct hit by an enemy shell to her house," the statement said.

A 76-year-old man and two 53-year-old women were also injured in the attack and taken to hospital. The victims suffered contusion, blast and closed head injuries.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the enemy used artillery, and private houses and high-rise buildings were also damaged.

See more: Russia strikes Kherson railway station: building and one of carriages damaged. PHOTO