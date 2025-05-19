European leaders talk to Trump before he calls Putin

Leaders of a number of EU countries, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, discussed the situation in Ukraine and the need for a complete ceasefire, which is being blocked by Russia's position, with US President Donald Trump the night before.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the British government's website.

"The Prime Minister spoke to leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany last night. The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, and the catastrophic cost of the war to both sides," the statement said.

It is also reported that on the eve of Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Monday, "the leaders discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire and for President Putin to take peace talks seriously."

"They also discussed the use of sanctions if Russia failed to engage seriously in a ceasefire and peace talks. The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon," the British government added.

As reported, Trump and Putin will speak on the phone today.