Russia massively uses buggies and motorcycles in Kupiansk direction to avoid drone strikes - "Kharkiv" OTG

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians are using buggies, armored vehicles and motorcycles to move quickly between positions to avoid air strikes.

This was reported on TV by Pavlo Shamshyn, a spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, Censor.NET reports.

Particularly active actions are taking place in the area of Dvorichna and the village of Stroiivka, where the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold and expand their bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River. At the same time, in Vovchansk, the enemy is trying to drive Ukrainian forces from the southern bank, where they hold part of the territory.

According to Shamshyn, the Russians continue to deploy infantry groups to the right bank of the Oskol River to threaten Kupiansk from the north. In Vovchansk, the assaults are being carried out to eliminate the Ukrainian bridgehead as part of a plan to create a "buffer zone."

Russians are actively shelling the city with heavy artillery, MLRS, heavy flamethrowers and drones. There are almost no surviving buildings in Vovchansk, and the enemy's resources - manpower, ammunition and provisions - are concentrated in underground premises.

The spokesperson also said that Russian armored vehicles are generally used to a limited extent, but the exception was on May 14. Then, north of Lyptsi, the enemy attacked with large forces, involving armored personnel carriers, tanks and infantry. The attack was detected in advance by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance, and after being hit by fire, the Russians suffered significant losses and retreated.