Unmanned systems forces destroyed 100 Shaheds using interceptor drones

For the first time in the history of modern warfare, long-range strike UAVs are being systematically intercepted by other unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the USF.

As of today, the Darknode unit of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the USF has intercepted 100 enemy attack UAVs, including:

76 units of Shahed-136 - Iranian-made kamikaze drones;

24 units of Gerber, a simplified modification of the Shahed-136 manufactured in Russia.

"This approach demonstrates high cost-effectiveness: the cost of an air defense missile can reach $1 million, while the cost of an interceptor drone is about $5,000," the USF emphasized.

The unmanned systems forces are actively scaling up this area to compensate for the shortage of traditional air defense capabilities and to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities from terrorist attacks by Russia.