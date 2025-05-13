Russians strike Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district with UAV for second time

In the evening of Tuesday, May 13, Russian forces attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. An explosion rocked the city.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

"An explosion rocked the city," Terekhov reported at 5:18 p.m.

"The Kholodnohirskyi district came under attack once again. Fortunately, there were no casualties this time either," he said at 5:29 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported that an enemy strike with a Molniya-type UAV was recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district. No casualties were reported.

As previously reported, on the afternoon of May 13, Russian forces struck the Kholodnohirskyi district with a Molniya-type UAV.

