Australian volunteer killed near Izium in Kharkiv region

A volunteer with a humanitarian organisation from Australia was killed near Izium in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Sky News, Censor.NET informs.

"Out of respect for the family's privacy and consistent with our obligations, there is a limit to what we can say publicly at this time. I can confirm he wasn't a participant in the conflict, he was volunteering with a humanitarian organisation," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently providing support to the victim's family.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the volunteer and his British colleague were killed last week near the city of Izium in eastern Ukraine. They were injured when an upgraded explosive device exploded in a building.

As a reminder, on 7 May, the State Emergency Service reported that an unknown explosive device detonated on the territory of a private house in Izium, Kharkiv region, killing 2 people.

Read more: Civilian who was wounded as result of hostile shelling of Bilopillia community in Sumy region died in hospital