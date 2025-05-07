2 people killed, one injured in explosive detonation in Izium - State Emergency Service

An unknown explosive object detonated on the territory of a private house in Izium, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the incident, 2 people died. One person was injured.

"The victim is being provided with medical assistance. All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated by law enforcement officers," the statement said.

