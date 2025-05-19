Heavy fighting is taking place near Pokrovsk, but encirclement of city looks unrealistic now - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are trying to break through to the south of Pokrovsk and beyond the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viktor Trehubov, the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia", during a telethon.

"If we're talking about the city of Pokrovsk itself, the environment looks unrealistic now. However, if we are talking about the Russians' attempt to break through to the south of the city, where they are reinforcing the Novopavlivka direction and also trying to break through the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road, which is far to the east of the city, then there are quite heavy battles," Trehubov said.

He noted that this is not about the encirclement of Pokrovsk, but about the territories that are part of the Pokrovsk direction and are currently difficult.

