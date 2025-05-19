1,915 residents remain in Pokrovsk – MIA
In the frontline city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, 1,915 residents remain. Evacuation is complicated by ongoing shelling and enemy drone activity.
This was reported by the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
The statement emphasizes that due to constant drone surveillance, time spent outside in Pokrovsk is limited to mere minutes — shelling begins almost immediately. As of today, 1,915 residents remain in the city.
