Ruscists have advanced near Nova Poltavka, Malynivka and Romanivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced near Nova Poltavka, Malynivka and Romanivka," the statement said.

Ruscists fired on three districts of Donetsk region: two people were wounded and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Russia advanced on the front line on 19 May 2025. What is known
