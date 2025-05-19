Ruscists have advanced near Nova Poltavka, Malynivka and Romanivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy advanced near Nova Poltavka, Malynivka and Romanivka," the statement said.
