Ruscists fired on three districts of Donetsk region: two people were wounded and civilian infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS
Yesterday, on 18 May 2025, Russian troops fired on three districts of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovskyi district
An enterprise was damaged in Dobropillia and a house in Rodynske.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, an administrative building, a garage and a car were damaged. In Illinivka, 2 people were injured, 4 houses and a power line were damaged. A private house was damaged in Kostiantynivka.
Bakhmut district
Four houses were damaged in Siversk.
