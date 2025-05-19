Trump to offer Putin economic benefits and thawing of relations - Vance

US President Donald Trump, who is currently on the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, can offer him "economic benefits" and "thawing" relations with the West.

This was stated by Vice President J.D. Vance, quoted by CNN, Censor.NET reports.

"I think the president will say to President Putin: "Listen, are you serious? Are you serious?" There are a lot of economic benefits to unfreezing relations between Russia and the rest of the world, but you don't get those benefits if you keep killing a lot of innocent people," Vance said.

According to him, there is a "fundamental mistrust" between Russia and the West, and Trump thinks this is "frankly stupid."

"We have to be able to move beyond the mistakes that have been made in the past, but it takes two to tango," the American official added.

According to Reuters, as of 17.45 Kyiv time, Donald Trump has already started a phone conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.