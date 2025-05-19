On the morning of May 19, London police arrested a third man as part of an investigation into a series of arson attacks in north London, including a fire in a house associated with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to the London police, a 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning in Chelsea, southwest London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. He was taken into custody.

Two other men - 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen Roman Lavrynovych and a 26-year-old man whose name is unknown- were also arrested.

The charges relate to three incidents: a car fire in Kentish Town in north London, a fire at the Prime Minister's private home on the same street, and a fire at the address where he used to live in northwest London.

The investigation was carried out by the London Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command.

Read more: Case of 120,000 faulty mortar shells: Director of Pavlohrad Chemical Plant Shyman arrested for two months

What was the background?

On May 13, a 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained in the UK and charged with setting fire to two of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's houses and a car.

The Ukrainian, Roman Lavrynovych, is charged with three arsons with intent to cause harm to human life.

Starmer himself said the day before that the arson attacks on the facilities associated with him were "an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values we stand for."

The investigation is being led by the London police's anti-terrorism unit, as the attacks are linked to a high-level public figure.