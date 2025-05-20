ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 975,800 people (+1030 per day), 10,834 tanks, 28,067 artillery systems, 22,567 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 975,800 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.05.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 975800 (+1030) people,

tanks - 10834 (+1) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22567 (+5) units,

artillery systems - 28067 (+58) units,

MLRS - 1388 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1167 (+0) units,

aircraft - 372 (+0) units,

helicopters - 336 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 36621 (+118),

cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 49093 (+105) units,

special equipment - 3894 (+2)

