Belgium will supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine even before deadline, - Defence Minister Francken

Belgium supports Ukraine and expects to deliver the next batch of F-16s even ahead of schedule.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken said this before the EU Council of Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As for the F-16 aircraft, we will remain in this coalition. And we will try to deliver F-16 aircraft even before the deadline," he stressed.

The minister also added that Belgium will be "active" when it comes to the "coalition of the willing".

"There is a working group at the level of the Chiefs of General Staffs, and they are working under the leadership of the UK and France. They are developing a plan and working very closely together. We have almost reached the goal. So I think the situation is moving in the right direction," Francken commented on the current state of affairs.

Read more: Belgium postpones delivery of F-16s to Ukraine until 2026 – Prime Minister De Wever

According to him, as soon as a lasting ceasefire is reached, this foreign legion will be able to launch an operation.

"As soon as a lasting ceasefire is announced, we will be able to immediately launch an operation on the territory of Ukraine together with the 'coalition of the willing'. It is very important to continue to support Ukraine and for Ukraine to know that it can count on Europe," he concluded.