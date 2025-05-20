Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has achieved his goals during yesterday's telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

This was stated by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who held this position during Donald Trump's first term, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

According to Bolton, Putin has achieved what he wanted: the conversation took place, but without any concrete results or agreements.

"The only thing Putin wanted was a direct dialogue with Trump. And he got it," Bolton said.

He also stressed that neither Volodymyr Zelenskyy nor European leaders interfered in the negotiations, so there was no external pressure on the parties.

Bolton noted that Trump had finally realised that the diplomatic process had reached a deadlock, and the US was now on the verge of deciding to withdraw as a mediator in the talks.

"It seems like a logical next step for him," Bolton suggested.

However, in his view, the real challenge will be whether the US withdrawal from the negotiations will result in a halt to arms supplies to Ukraine.

"This would be an extremely dangerous scenario," he stressed.