Putin is stalling for time. We should look at his actions, not his words - Pistorius

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is stalling for time.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZDF.

"This is obvious," he said before a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers in Brussels.

Pistorius stressed that one should look at Putin's actions, not his words.

Earlier, Trump had a more than two-hour conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Afterwards, he said that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and an end to the war.

Read more: Putin does not want peace, he wants to continue bombing Ukraine - Pistorius