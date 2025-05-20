1 579 20
Putin is stalling for time. We should look at his actions, not his words - Pistorius
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is stalling for time.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZDF.
"This is obvious," he said before a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers in Brussels.
Pistorius stressed that one should look at Putin's actions, not his words.
Earlier, Trump had a more than two-hour conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Afterwards, he said that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and an end to the war.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password