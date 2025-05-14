Putin does not want peace, he wants to continue bombing Ukraine - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius does not believe that Russia will agree to a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with ZDF TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

Pistorius said that the leaders of European states, including Germany, had clearly stated that sanctions against Russia would be strengthened if Putin "does not agree to a ceasefire or even begin to implement it."

"Reluctantly, but unfortunately, I have to say that I did not expect anything else. This is the behavior that Putin has shown from the very beginning. He does not want to negotiate, he wants to continue bombing, fighting, and seizing territory," he emphasized.

The German minister emphasized the need for further support for Ukraine and European unity in this regard.

"I think this is a signal that is important not only for Moscow but also for Washington," Pistorius said.

