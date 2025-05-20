Ukraine’s defense production increased from $1 to $35 billion during full-scale invasion – Umerov

Ukraine has increased the volume of its defense production from $1 billion in 2022 to $35 billion (€31 billion) in 2025.

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

"Our weapons are Europe’s weapons," Umerov emphasized. According to him, such growth became possible due to joint efforts with international partners and Ukraine’s strong internal potential. He added that supporting Ukraine’s defense industry is a contribution to the security of the entire continent.

A key topic of the meeting was the new EU initiative SAFE (Security Action for Europe), with a total budget of €150 billion. It establishes procurement mechanisms in critical sectors and offers Ukraine the opportunity for full integration into Europe’s defense space.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called on European partners to prioritize procurement from Ukraine’s defense industry — particularly in the production of UAVs, 155mm munitions, artillery systems, air defense, and electronic warfare assets. For example, while Ukraine did not produce 155mm shells at all in 2022, it is now capable of manufacturing over 1 million such rounds annually in cooperation with partners.

Umerov thanked the allies for their support and emphasized that large-scale joint projects involving Ukraine can help ensure long-term stability across the continent.

