Ukraine and EU sign memorandum of cooperation in defense industry

Today, at the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum in Brussels, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin and Secretary General of the Aerospace, Security and Defense Industries Association of Europe (ASD) Yang Pi signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the defense industry.

This was reported by the Association of the European Defense Industry (ASD), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the purpose of the Memorandum is to jointly promote the common interests of the Ukrainian industry and ASD members.

"To this end, the Ukrainian Ministry and ASD have agreed to promote cooperation and partnership between Ukrainian defense companies and ASD members, as well as to facilitate the participation of Ukrainian companies in industrial consortia under relevant EU programs, such as the European Defense Fund or Horizon Europe," the statement said.

It is also reported that one of the first achievements under the agreement is the launch of the ASD online B2B platform ("ASD Connect"), which, among other things, aims to establish links between Ukrainian and other European defense companies.

The Memorandum of Understanding is valid for three years with the possibility of extension.

"We see significant interest from European companies and associations in the Ukrainian defense industry, and this interest is mutual. We strive to develop partnerships that are beneficial for both parties. We can strengthen our partners with our experience, skills and ability to quickly adapt to the needs of the front line, applying innovations at lightning speed. I am grateful to ASD for its active role in supporting the Ukrainian defense industry. I am particularly grateful to ASD for its participation in organizing the Second EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum," Smetanin said.