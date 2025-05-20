Zelenskyy discussed negotiations with Russia with Meloni: Ukraine is ready, we need to ensure Russia’s genuine readiness to end war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Chair of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

Zelenskyy reported on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"A good conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. As always, great ideas. We discussed yesterday’s talks with President Trump and European leaders. We are coordinating our positions. Italy supports all efforts aimed at achieving a genuine peace. We agreed to stay in contact regarding our next steps.

We also discussed possible platforms for talks with the Russians. A ceasefire is needed to save lives. Honest diplomacy is needed. Ukraine is ready—and It is necessary to ensure Russia’s genuine readiness to end the war," Zelenskyy emphasized.

