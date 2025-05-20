Draft memorandum between Russia and Ukraine does not exist and "cannot exist" as "devil is in details" - Peskov

The main point that Russia persistently formulates in all initiatives to end the war is "eliminating the root causes of the conflict".

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Russian dictator Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

He confirmed that contacts between Moscow and Kyiv have been restored and are ongoing. According to him, there is a difficult and painstaking work ahead to agree on the text of a possible memorandum.

"No specific decisions have been made on the place where contacts between Russia and Ukraine will continue," Peskov said.

However, he noted that the draft memorandum will be formulated by Russia and Ukraine and a single text will be developed. Currently, there are no specific deadlines for the preparation of the memorandum and cannot be, as "the devil is in the details".

Among other things, the Kremlin spokesperson said that the topic of a direct meeting between dictator Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was discussed during a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Peskov stressed that the United States is not withdrawing from the mediation process. According to him, Washington continues to play an effective role in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

He also stressed that all parties are interested in a speedy "settlement in Ukraine".

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump has once again stated that he is ready to withdraw from the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress.