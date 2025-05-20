Occupiers attempting to encircle Toretsk from flanks – Luhansk OTG

Russian occupation forces in the Toretsk direction are attempting to bypass areas of the front where they have failed to advance and to encircle the city of Toretsk in Donetsk region from the flanks.

This was reported by Dmytro Zaporizhets, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational and Tactical Grouping (OTG), Censor.NET informs, citing ZN.ua.

According to him, the Toretsk direction remains one of the hottest areas on the frontline. Russian forces are increasing the number of assaults and actively employing armored vehicles, tactical aviation, and artillery.

The spokesperson emphasized that Russian troops are attempting flanking attacks near the villages of Dyliivka and Dachne and are advancing toward the village of Romanivka.

"Wherever the he (enemy - ed.) manages to conduct assault operations—where there is movement—they continue pushing forward," Zaporizhets explained.

He added that Russian forces have focused on this axis in an attempt to reach the Myrnohrad–Kostiantynivka highway and target Ukraine’s logistics more deeply using FPV drones, fiber-optic UAVs, and tactical aviation.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to control part of the commanding heights around Toretsk, while Russian troops are trying to expand their flanks north of the city. Russian forces aim to fully occupy both Toretsk and Chasiv Yar in order to eventually flank and seize the city of Kostiantynivka.