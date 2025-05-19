ENG
Strikes on Kostiantynivka
Russian UAV strike hits fire and rescue unit in Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS

Enemy UAV strike targeted the territory of the fire and rescue unit in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

A fire truck was damaged while it was refueling from a fire reservoir.

No casualties were reported among personnel.

"The enemy cynically targets rescuers who risk their lives every day to save others and respond to the aftermath of Russian attacks. Despite the danger, our rescuers continue to fulfill their duty," the Interior Ministry said.

