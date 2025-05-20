Ukraine proposes to EU to reduce price cap on Russian oil to $30 - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine proposes to the European Union to reduce the price limit on Russian oil from the current $60 to $30 per barrel.

He said this during a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"We are grateful for the adoption of the 17th package of sanctions. We need such strong steps now. We need to put pressure on Russia. Ukraine has proved over the past week that we are not an obstacle to peace," Sybiha said.

He emphasized that Ukraine continues its diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, while Putin demonstrates his desire to continue the war. "That is why it is so important to have this full diplomatic mobilization to deter Russian aggression and restore peace in Europe. We must also go beyond the 17th package," the minister added.

In addition, Sybiha called on the EU to extend sanctions to the Russian banking sector, including the Central Bank.

Read more: Trump promises to impose 25% tariffs on all countries that buy oil from Venezuela