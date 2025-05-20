Fedorov announces new defense development related to drones

Technology that will change the course of war: Mykhailo Fedorov announced a new defense development

This was announced by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.

During the full-scale invasion, drones have become the game changers of the war, and Ukraine has become one of the largest defense tech hubs in the world.

"Drones existed before, but now they have become a weapon that destroys Russian equipment worth millions of dollars. This is called 'market-creating innovation,' and it comes from below, when certain groups of people start using something that already existed but was not used for certain purposes," the report says.

In three years , the number of drone companies has grown from 7 to 500.

This is the result of systemic transformations - we have formed policies, opened the market, and created the best conditions for manufacturers in the world.

Then we scaled up our experience to the markets of electronic warfare, missiles, ammunition and rockets.

New secret technology

"Thanks to this, the number of new defense tech developments is growing every day, and a new secret technology is already in the works, which is also related to drones. This is a new game changer of technological warfare that will change the course of hostilities. And the faster we scale the defense innovation, the more advantages we will have on the battlefield," emphasized Fedorov.