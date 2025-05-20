ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6433 visitors online
News Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
1 592 3

Occupiers attempting to approach Kostiantynivka from two directions – Khortytsia OSGT

Trehubov outlines threats to Kostiantynivka

Russian forces are primarily interested in creating a threat to the city of Kostiantynivka. The enemy is attempting to break through north of the Pokrovsk–Kostiantynivka highway while simultaneously bypassing from the direction of Chasiv Yar.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops (OSGT), in TV airtime, according to Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

"Our main efforts are focused on preventing them from doing so," Trehubov said.

He also reported certain enemy activity in the Kharkiv direction.

"But I currently don’t see any prospects for its further development," he added.

As for the Toretsk and Kupiansk directions, Trehubov noted that the situation is relatively quieter than before.

Read more: 1,915 residents remain in Pokrovsk – MIA

Author: 

Donetsk region (4348) military actions (2645) Chasiv Yar (237) Bakhmutskyy district (392) Pokrovskyy district (702) Kostyantynivka (32)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 