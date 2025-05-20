Occupiers attempting to approach Kostiantynivka from two directions – Khortytsia OSGT

Russian forces are primarily interested in creating a threat to the city of Kostiantynivka. The enemy is attempting to break through north of the Pokrovsk–Kostiantynivka highway while simultaneously bypassing from the direction of Chasiv Yar.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops (OSGT), in TV airtime, according to Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

"Our main efforts are focused on preventing them from doing so," Trehubov said.

He also reported certain enemy activity in the Kharkiv direction.

"But I currently don’t see any prospects for its further development," he added.

As for the Toretsk and Kupiansk directions, Trehubov noted that the situation is relatively quieter than before.

