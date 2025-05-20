After previous gains south of Novopil and south of Novosilka, the enemy continues to exert active pressure on the positions of the Defense Forces, exploiting weaknesses along the section. In particular, they are deploying large numbers of infantry in various groups—ranging from small units of several soldiers to assault teams of 5–10 troops.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy is reportedly moving actively through tree lines, occupying them, amassing troops there, and attempting to push further. Katsaps have identified a weak point in the direction of Zelene Pole, advancing along the eastern outskirts of Novopil and attempting to build up a presence in the southern part of Zelene Pole.

At the same time, Russian troops are trying to advance toward the village from the Novosilka area, creating an unfavorable situation for the Defense Forces between Novopil and Novosilka.

"Unfortunately, once again, the reliability of information from adjacent units is deteriorating. While the 'Presidents' unit and the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade hold the salient and the eastern approaches, the enemy has simply bypassed our troops, who are heroically defending against a numerically superior force. In some areas, this situation is reminiscent of the events near Prohres. We are once again seeing the recurring issue of deploying Territorial Defense units with limited resources. Let us remind everyone once more — lies will be our downfall," the observers emphasized.

