Russian troops tried to cross border toward Stroivka in Kharkiv region. Assault group was eliminated, no infiltration allowed - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Yesterday, on May 20, 2025, Russian troops once again attempted to cross the state border of Ukraine in the direction of Stroyivka. Assault group was eliminated, and infiltration into the Kharkiv region was prevented.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, in the Lyman direction, the enemy army tried to improve the tactical situation near the settlements of Nadiya, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Mir, Torske, and Yampolivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders conducted assault operations in the directions of Predtechyno, Bila Hora, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Druzhba, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk. They were unsuccessful. The Defense Forces also repelled attacks near Zorya, Poltavka, and Popovyi Yar. Four motorcycles were destroyed in the direction of Nova Poltavka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defensive fortifications in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promenu, Zvirove, Udachne, Novomykolayivka, Mykolaivka, Kotlyarivka, Lysivka, Malynivka, Andriivka, Troitske, and Novosergiyivka. The enemy's assault was repelled. An armored vehicle and two vehicles that attacked in the direction of Novotoretske were destroyed," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Shevchenko, Vesele, and Bahatyry. Units of the Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces