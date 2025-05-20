Enemy tried to break through our defences near Kostiantynopil and Bahatyr, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Yesterday, 19 May 2025, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to advance in the Kharkiv direction in Vovchansk.

As noted, in the Kupyansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled an enemy assault near Kutkivka.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Lyman sector, the enemy army tried to improve the tactical situation near the settlements of Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Torske and Yampolivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

The enemy's offensive was repelled near Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske in the Siverskyi sector.

"At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders conducted assault operations in the directions of Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Romanivka, Petrivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. They were unsuccessful. The Defence Forces also repelled attacks near Zoria, Shevchenko Pershe, Stara Mykolaivka, Popovyi Yar and Poltavka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defensive fortifications in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka, Troitske and Novoserhiivka. The enemy's assault was repelled," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defences of our defenders in the area of Kostiantynopil and Bahatyr. Units of the Defence Forces continue to hold back the attack, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

Earlier, the OSGT "Khortytsia" informed that the Defence Forces had prevented the deterioration of the tactical situation in the Pokrovsk direction. In addition, it was noted that the enemy tried to push our defenders out in the area of Bahatyr.