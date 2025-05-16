Enemy Buk-M1 SAM system worth $10 million destroyed – Khortytsia OSGT. VIDEO

Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in one of the key operational directions.

This was reported by the press center of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), according to Censor.NET.

Thanks to the skilled efforts of scouts from the "Chornyi Lis" artillery reconnaissance brigade, the system — along with its ammunition — was detected and targeted while on the move.

The resulting explosion was caused by the detonation of the ammo load, marking a precise strike on one of the Russian army’s advanced SAM systems.

Read more: Russia claims capture of Kotliarivka near Dnipropetrovsk border: Khortytsia OSGT reports battles

The footage was shared by the separate "Chornyi Lis" artillery reconnaissance brigade.

"Each such explosion and destruction of critical enemy equipment reduces the combat capabilities of the occupying army for an extended period. The video shows a spectacular detonation of the Russian air defense system's ammunition," the report states.

Read more: Defense Forces repel enemy attempts to breach defenses near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, and Burlatske - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Reference: The Buk-M1 is a Russian self-propelled surface-to-air missile system designed to engage maneuvering aerodynamic targets at low and medium altitudes. It is one of the enemy’s primary air defense assets. Its estimated cost is around $10 million.