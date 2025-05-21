Putin arrives on visit to Kursk region - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is paying a working visit to the Kursk region.

This is reported by Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that he held a meeting with the heads of municipalities in the Kursk region and visited the Kursk NPP-2 under construction.

During the visit, he also once again called the Ukrainian military "neo-Nazis".

