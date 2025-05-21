ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10211 visitors online
News Combat operations in the Kursk region
5 856 37

Putin arrives on visit to Kursk region - Russian media

Putin’s visit to Kursk region. What is known

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is paying a working visit to the Kursk region.

This is reported by Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that he held a meeting with the heads of municipalities in the Kursk region and visited the Kursk NPP-2 under construction.

During the visit, he also once again called the Ukrainian military "neo-Nazis".

Read more: I supported Kursk operation in its early stages, but in recent months I have had impression that they are trying to wipe us out, - Commander of 47th SMB Shyrshyn

Author: 

Putin Volodymyr (3628) Russia (12471) Kursk (794)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 