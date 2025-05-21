437 8
Rutte and Zelenskyy discussed efforts to ensure just and lasting peace and support for NATO
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke about his phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to Censor.NET, Rutte wrote about this on the social network X.
"Good phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy today. We talked about efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace, as well as NATO's continued support - in particular through the NATO Command in Wiesbaden - so that Ukraine can be defended today and deterred in the future," Rutte wrote.
