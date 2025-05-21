Russia’s statements about end of hostilities in Kursk region are not true - General Staff

Statements by representatives of the aggressor state regarding the alleged end of hostilities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation do not correspond to the real situation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces units in the designated areas in the border regions of Kursk continues. Although the conditions remain difficult, Ukrainian defenders hold their positions, fulfill their tasks and inflict effective damage on the enemy," the statement said.

It is noted that since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk direction, the enemy has lost 63,402 servicemen, including 2,625 killed. 971 enemy soldiers were taken prisoner. 5664 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged.

Also, Ukrainian units continue active operations in certain areas of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

